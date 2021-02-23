share
The Swdl
German Beach Volleyball Players Opt Out of Qatar Event Over Bikini Ban

“We are there to do our job, but are being prevented from wearing our work clothes.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 23, 2021
beach volleyball qatar
Image credit: Fédération Internationale de Volleyball
Rajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

