The Buzz Cut: An Instagram Influencer’s Hilariously Disorganized Tour Included 1200 Mason Jars and Unkept Promises

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching Instagram influencers crash and burn: Caroline Calloway documented her entire journey as the tour she (barely) organized didn’t quite work out the way she or her fans — who bought $165 tickets — had expected.

*

Five writers talk about the surprising world of internet advice columnists, sharing what goes on behind the scenes, how they decide which readers’ problems to answer, and some of the letters they’ll never be able to forget.

*

With the docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly making waves in pop culture, there’s a move to ‘cancel’ him and his music. But in reality, dealing with music made by predators is a lot more complicated than it seems.

*

Buzzfeed uncovers the bizarre, messed up story of Michelle Hadley, a woman who was framed for instigating a ‘rape fantasy’ plot against her ex-fiancé’s pregnant wife. The truth would only come out months later.

*

In America, corporations are embracing the hijab as the latest consumer trend, while Islamophobia still continues to target Muslims in and outside of the country.

*

Lily Dunn’s parents were seeking spiritual growth and love when they joined the ashram of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. But what that meant for their children, including Lily, was something darker.

*

In case you haven’t seen or aren’t sure what to think about the controversial Gillette ad yet, the one that touches on the #MeToo movement and urges men to be better, we have some thoughts.

*

While both Cesar Chavez and Simone Weil went on self-imposed fasts for political and spiritual reasons, history remembers them differently, leading to the question — are there gender politics at play when we think about fasting?

*

Quartz India makes a compelling case, both financially and legally, for why Indian corporates need to commit themselves to more social justice issues.

*

Tulsi Gabbard, a rising star in American politics, has begun to publicly distance herself from authoritarian powers abroad, even as she still seems to be courting Hindu nationalists in private.