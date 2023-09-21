share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

14‑Year‑Olds Running Slam Poetry Workshops Prove Arts Education Shouldn’t Be an Afterthought

The Arts build skills like leadership, mindfulness, and communication.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Jan 16, 2019
slam out loud arts education
Teens perform during a Slam Out Loud event. Image courtesy of Slam Out Loud
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureart
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related