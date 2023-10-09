share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Amid Catastrophic Weather Events, Man’s Saliva Becomes Matter of International Concern

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man’s spit overrides all other water concerns, an actor dishes on Big Biscuit, and a reality star sustains.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 10, 2022
harry styles spit
Image credit: Getty/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

