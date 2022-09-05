share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hate Against Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Shows the Pitfalls of Sports Nationalism

A large part of social media termed the young cricketer a “Khalistani” for a dropped catch, showing how majoritarianism runs deep in sports.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 5, 2022
arshdeep singh hate
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecricket
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related