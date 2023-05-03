The Buzz Cut: All the Free Stuff the Covid19 Pandemic Can Get You

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Most of the cities in the world are going on lockdown; even where free movement is technically still allowed, young people going to bars and restaurants are being (rightly) shamed for putting their social life above community health. Enter free virtual concerts, live-streamed over social media to help pass time at home — Billboard has the scoop, and they’re updating every day. A bonus? The New York City Met Opera seems to be in on it, too.

For book lovers, the Internet has suddenly transformed into a treasure trove of free e-books, courtesy of platforms such as journal-and-book database JStor, digital library Scribd, textbook library Cambridge, and Storyweaver, which has something for the kids.

For the comic book aficionados, Nerdist has this handy list of 100 comics published generously by creators in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid19 pandemic has delivered a blow to football lovers across the world. Not only are their game-watching bar nights frowned upon, but their beloved Premier League games have also been canceled in light of the pandemic. FIFA came up with a solution to keep the football-and-beer tradition going — through the #WorldCupAtHome campaign, FIFA will be streaming some of the most iconic football games on its YouTube channel. What’s more: FIFA is taking requests.

Gyms are often one of the first establishments to be shut down due to the Covid19 pandemic. To keep health freaks on their well-earned routines, however, gyms across the world are live-streaming their sessions online for free. There is no excuse to not be working out. Nope, not even a life-threatening virus scare.

For the more artistically inclined, entrepreneurs have thrown open their internal artistic processes open to the world — from drawing classes, to cake decoration to quilting.

What’s a good quarantine without some intricate cocktails to beat the frustration and boredom? Famous bartender Derek Brown is taking recipe requests — all he needs is people listing the ingredients they have at home.

Pornhub is responding to Covid19 lockdowns by providing free premium memberships. So far, the only countries to benefit from this are Italy, Spain, and France. Well, only time will tell.