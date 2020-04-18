share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: All the Absurd Ways Indian Police Has Punished Lockdown Violators

From doling out frog jumps to threatening to play Masakali 2.0 on loop, cops are squeezing out sadistic joys under lockdown.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 18, 2020
police punishing lockdown violators
Image Credit: Akelicious
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related