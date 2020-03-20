share
The Swdl
From WWE to Marijuana: What Countries’ Essential Services List Tells Us About Their Priorities

The Covid19 pandemic has revealed what we hold dear.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 16, 2020
Image Credit: WWE
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

