Aishwarya Kisses Daughter Aaradhya On The Lips

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Mothers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the latest celebrity to catch flack after posting a photo of herself kissing her daughter on the lips. Is it really that big of a deal? Tell us in the comments! And congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed baby number 2 this week. This week also saw a slew of articles aimed at rethinking motherhood and making it more inclusive. Here is Pune’s first transgender mother talking about how the emotional experience of motherhood can’t be fit into a gender binary. And here’s a piece on how the current, dominating focus on the struggles of wealthy white mothers alienates a broader swathe of women and fails to capture their experience of motherhood. This article proposes the concept of mommy guilt is a relatively recent phenomenon, and indigenous cultures may have the antidote. And finally, a look at what motherhood is like for incarcerated women.

Failing the Kids. We often see child actors going through a downward spiral, and this piece helps explain why, as it examines the life of Brad Renfro, a child actor who took his own, troubled life in adulthood. Here’s a surprising look at how lax laws in developed countries like the US still pave the way for numerous child marriages. And one JNU professor issues a scathing indictment of India’s toxic, competitive educational environment, which leaves no room for creativity and joy in learning. Finally, in light of India’s best and brightest rallying for LGBTQ rights, a timely look at how Britain’s India’s best and brightest rallying for LGBTQ rights still props up discriminatory LGBTQ policies around the world.

Health. Kim Kardashian is in the news — yet again — for promoting a lollipop that suppresses appetite. (Is anyone really surprised?) Elsewhere, a case for why uterus transplants may not be as empowering as they sound. And speaking of fertility, this feature on the fertility doctor behind three-parent babies is a glimpse into the not-so-far-fetched future of human reproduction.

Environment. We may have made plastic for the sake of convenience in our day-to-day lives, but a future that continues to involve plastic looks pretty bleak. Elsewhere, an environmentalist shares why she never brings up the problem of overpopulation, even though it’s a major cause of environmental destruction.

Psychology. Can’t stop surfing through those adorable pictures of babies wearing glasses? Here’s why cuteness is irresistible. The mind works in mysterious ways. On the complete other end of the spectrum is this look at whether sex offenders can change and the therapeutic efforts being made to rehabilitate them.

Work. Cannes Film Festival, currently running, was the latest site of a recent call for equal opportunity and representation, led by jury members Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett and many other women in film industries worldwide — shout out to Rasika Dugal, the only Indian actress to participate. Bravo, lady! The story of Maria Agnesi, whose contribution to the field of Mathematics has remained unsurprisingly unknown due to gender bias, feels especially poignant in the current atmosphere. Finally, a look that at a problem that is gender-blind: these countries’ employees have the longest working hours.