share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Amazon Fires Are Worsening Glacial Melt More Than 2,000 Kms Away

Soot from the Amazon fires is coating snow in the Andes range, reducing the glaciers’ ability to reflect sunlight, and heating mountain air.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 29, 2019
Amazon fires melt Andes glaciers
Image Credit: Earth.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related