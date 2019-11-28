share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Leading Climate Scientists Call for ‘Declaring a State of Planetary Emergency’

In the past decade, the world has blown past more than half of its climate points-of-no-return, and the effects are accelerating.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 28, 2019
climate change emergency
Image Credit: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/POOL/GETTY IMAGES
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related