share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Amazon’s Future Capacity to Absorb Carbon, Fight Climate Change May Be Less Than We Thought

Most climate change models haven’t accounted for the fact that soil degradation is inhibiting new plantlife.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 3, 2019
amazon carbon absorption
Most climate change models haven’t accounted for the fact that soil degradation in the Amazon is inhibiting new plantlife.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related