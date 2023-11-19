share
That’s Weird: Fecal Transplants

Fecal microbiota transplants, which cure severe gastrointestinal diseases and potentially alleviate diabetes, mental illness, and more, are too good to be true. Almost.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Nov 11, 2023
