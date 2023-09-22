share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Apple Defies Consumer Logic 

It’s expensive, quickly outdated, and hard to repair – so why does everybody covet its products?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 13, 2023
apple cult
Image Credit: Apple
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechconsumerism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related