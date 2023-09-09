share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Climate Subtly Shapes the Way We Talk

In areas with high humidity and warm temperatures, people tend to use more vowels in their speech, the researchers found.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 9, 2023
climate speech
Image credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related