share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tell Me More: Talking Anti‑Trafficking Laws and the Dignity of Sex Work With Kiran Deshmukh

“Once women band together, they become formidable opponents,” says the president of the National Network of Sex Workers.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 28, 2020
national network of sex workers
Image Courtesy: Kiran Deshmukh
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplegender
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related