share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tech Is Shaping a New Type of Sexuality

Digisexuality is both a sexual revolution and sexual identity.

written by
Neil McArthur & Markie Twist, The Conversation
published
Feb 17, 2019
digisexuality
Image courtesy of Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityAI
AuthorNeil McArthur & Markie Twist, The Conversation

Neil McArthur, PhD, is the director of the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba. He is also the co-editor of Robot Sex: Social and Ethical Implications (MIT Press) and Fragile Freedoms: The Global Struggle for Human Rights (Oxford University Press). Markie Twist, PhD, an award-winning sexuality educator, sexologist, relationship therapist, author and international speaker, is a professor of human development and family studies, as well as of marriage and family therapy, at the University of Wisconsin, Stout.

Related