share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Consent Isn’t Just a Value; It’s Also a Set of Skills

Building kids’ consent skills early is essential — but it can also be a minefield for parents.

written by
Sneha Rawlani
published
Jan 6, 2019
teaching children about consent
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureconsent
AuthorSneha Rawlani

Sneha Rawlani is a psychotherapist-in-the-making, and has worked as a school counselor for children with special needs. An exhaustingly empathetic person and a moderately skeptical optimist, she writes to create awareness and change around the things that she can’t help but notice are wrong with the world, and can’t help but hope will get better.

Related