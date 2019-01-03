share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut : Marie Kondo and Netflix Want to Help You Declutter Your Life

Plus, why are we even surprised by Louis C.K.’s douchebaggery anymore?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 5, 2019
louis c.k. leaked tape parkland
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeople#MeToo
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related