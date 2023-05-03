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Inviting Tavleen Singh’s Outdated Opinions to a #MeToo Panel Was a PR Stunt

The Times Lit Fest is playing you.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Dec 3, 2018
Tavleen Singh Faye D'Souza MeToo
Photo courtesy of Times Literature Festival Delhi
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AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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