From Vulva Art to Sex Tech, Women are Leading a Pleasure Revolution

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

A dominatrix, a performance artist, a computer scientist, and a psychosocial therapist come together to talk to Stephanie Theobald, the author of Sex Drive, about how women are expanding the way we talk about sex.

Witchcraft, rituals and Indigenous forms of spirituality, are being claimed by the wellness industry, without any shred of the cultural context. Read about the history of those tarot decks and healing crystals rather than buying them online.

The Goop holiday gift guide is here and Gyweneth Paltrow’s tether to reality is being actively tested — she now suggests buying your friends an abandoned Spanish village for the holidays. Thanks, but no thanks GP.

There’s really nothing like your grandma’s cooking, and Mithila Phadke’s evocative essay about her Ajji, conjures the lesser-known Maharashtrian dishes, and the magic of those home-cooked meals.

The term ’emotional labor’ has been in the zeitgeist for a while now, referring to everything from housework to care-based labor. But the sociologist who coined the phrase says it’s being used incorrectly.

So Amanda Bynes is coming out of retirement. The 32-year-old talks about her drug addiction, early career, and how she’s changing her life again.

After her divorce, Lyz Lenz decided she was never going to cook for a man again. Her personal essay explains why the “What’s for dinner?” question took so much energy out of her.

In preparation for Ariana Grande‘s thank u, next video dropping soon, featuring her reenacting classic rom-coms from the 00’s here’s a history of pop stars who have recreated iconic movies in their music videos.

From Marina Abramovich to Mickalene Thomas, 27 successful artists offer advice on how to really make it in the industry (and the worst advice they’ve ever received themselves).

We’re living in the era of introspective TV – shows like Maniac and Homecoming are exploring the darkest depths of the human mind.

After her open heart surgery, Jen Hyde tracks down the women who made her heart valve, in the factory near her childhood home, and the journey brings her closer to her own mother.