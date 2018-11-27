share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Feminist Evolution of Ariana Grande Is Immensely Satisfying to Watch

Her donut-licking days feel far behind her.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Nov 28, 2018
ariana grande thank u next
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplefeminism
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related