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East, Central and Southern Asia Have the Most Instances of Child Labor Globally: ILO Report

India alone has 10.1 million children engaged in work, according to UNICEF.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 27, 2019
child labor in global supply chains
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Societyhuman rights
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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