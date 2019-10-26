The Buzz Cut: Kanye Declares Himself the Greatest Artist in Human Existence

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Kanye West believes he’s the greatest human artist of all time, and honestly, who are we mortals to question Yeezy, who most suddenly has a direct line with God these days? If Kanye says so, it must be true.

Timothée Chalamet, also known as the parasocial crush of every human being with eyes and taste, is taking an undefined hiatus from acting — but good for his (infinite) fans, a lot of the work he has toiled over in the last couple of years has yet to be released, including the much-awaited Little Women.

Facebook is apparently not content with stealing users’ data, letting hate speech run rampant on its platform, and allowing politicians to lie with impunity — it is now surreptitiously funding a police force in the San Francisco Bay area, and, in doing so, dictating how the city gets shaped.

Bruce Springsteen, the eternal music superstar of several decades past and future, is now a filmmaker — with a co-directing credit on the documentary, Western Stars. Sprinsteen says, “I became a bit of a film buff. … I had my band, and I was interested in telling this sort of longer story, where each album would relate to one another in a certain way.”

Has the writer/journalist now become an influencer? With an increasing number of jobs requiring writers to have a social media presence, what role does the public persona play in journalism today? Famed writer Jia Tolentino is “distressed by the imperative to commodify herself to sell her work, but it is something she recognizes as inescapable.”

American superhero movies are killing the depiction of sexual desire, famed European director of sexy dramedies Pedro Almodóvar says. In his opinion, he says, superheroes have no gender. Tell that to Batman’s pecs, Almodóvar.

Consumerism has this uncanny ability to sneak into any movement and commercialize it. This time around, it’s the beauty brands’ naked attempts at marketing make-up to non-binary people, a marginalized queer identity whose gender expression often goes overlooked by mainstream society.

#MeToo has shown which companies understand what women need from the workplace, and which companies employ women just for the performative brownie points: most recently, a 2018 memo from Ernst and Young published by HuffPost showed the company taught female employees how to “fit in” a male-dominated workplace, from not speaking in a shrill voice to refraining from wearing short skirts.

In 2008, Jenna Myers Karvunidis came up with the idea to theatrically reveal the sex of her unborn baby — spawning the ‘gender reveal’ craze that subsequently took over social media and parties. More than 10 years later, she regrets it, saying, “Celebrating the discovery of your unborn baby’s sex has been coopted by people with repressive, polarized ideas.”