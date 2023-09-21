share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How to Suggest an Open Relationship to Your Partner

Shifting a relationship from monogamy to something else takes a lot of discussion.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 20, 2019
how to suggest an open relationship
Image Credit: “Easy” (2016, Sparrow Grass)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturemarriage
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related