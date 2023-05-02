share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Are Developing a Blood Test to Diagnose Schizophrenia at an Early Stage

If not treated early, schizophrenia can put patients “at increased risk for brain volume loss,” experts say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 28, 2021
is there a blood test for schizophrenia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthblood test
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related