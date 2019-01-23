share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Peeks Into the Brain Wiring Behind Dyslexia

Findings could inform screening and support before kids lag at school.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 23, 2019
dyslexia brain wiring
Image courtesy of Defeat Dyslexia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcognition
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related