share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study On Spread of Covid19 Through Toilet Flushes Sparks Internet Frenzy

Microbiologists have been telling people for decades to close toilet lids before flushing.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 23, 2020
flushing toilets covid19
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related