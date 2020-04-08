share
The Swdl
Sewage Analysis Can Provide Early Warning System for Covid19 Infection, Dutch Researchers Say

The Dutch government has used this method to track the spread of pathogens in the past.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 10, 2020
