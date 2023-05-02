share
Study Finds Link Between Amphibian Deaths and Increased Malaria Epidemics

Deaths of frogs, toads, and salamanders in Central America due to bacteria made insect-borne epidemics worse than usual, researchers found.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 22, 2022
amphibians deaths link to malaria
Image Credits: Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute/Wikimedia Commons/Pixabay
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

