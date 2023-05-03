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Study: Father’s Diet May Affect Sperm Quality, Kids’ Long‑Term Health

It’s not all about mom.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Sep 11, 2018
effects of diet on sperm quality
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BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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