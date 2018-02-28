share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Father’s Diet May Affect Sperm Quality, Kids’ Long‑Term Health

It’s not all about mom.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Sep 11, 2018
effects of diet on sperm quality
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related