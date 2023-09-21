share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Students Shouldn’t Sacrifice Maths and Science for ‘Scoring Subjects’

It’s a short-sighted move that will set them back in university and their careers.

written by
Namita Mehta
published
Nov 25, 2018
teens-doing-maths.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturepreteens
AuthorNamita Mehta

Namita Mehta is a partner and the Undergraduate Services Manager at The Red Pen. Namita led the University Guidance Counselling Department at B.D. Somani International School in Mumbai for more than three years. As an in-house counselor, she advised students on effective profile development, managed the international university application process, and developed relationships with university admissions offices. Namita also specializes in training applicants for the Oxford and Cambridge interview process. She currently resides in Mumbai, but past homes include Hong Kong, UK and Germany. She holds a Masters in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, University of Oxford.

Related