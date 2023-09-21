Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Stops an Interview to Demand a More Diverse Hollywood

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Midway through an interview, actress Ellen Pompeo — aka Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy — stopped to talk about inclusive hiring in Hollywood, saying, “As Caucasian people, it’s our job […] because we created the problem.” This is what ally-ship looks like, in case anyone needs a good example to forward.

With dating apps, sexting, and a general sense of openness to every kink and version of desire, you would think that having sex would be easier in the age of hook-ups, but studies find that America is actually undergoing a sex recession.

Living in one of the richest countries in the world doesn’t seem to stop maternal mortality and injury rates from rising. The difference is that America places the blame on pregnant women for their own deaths.

It’s tricky when production houses try to adapt well-loved books, like Elena Ferrante’s series, My Brilliant Friend, for the screen, but HBO has taken up the challenge to portray the author’s story of friendship in Naples.

Can Ketamine replace anti-depressants as the drug to treat depression? New research seems hopeful that this could actually cure certain mental illnesses.

There are certain shows, icons, and pop stars whose position in our hearts and favourites list is unquestionable, but just to play devil’s advocate, here are some arguments against them – from questioning whether Janelle Monáe’s lyrics really are any good at all, to why we actually like watching Mama Mia!

Hospitals routinely administer catheters to patients, but no one really talks about the hidden dangers of catheter-related infections.

A brief but detailed history of the salwar kameez takes us through it’s many iterations, till the final and very globalized version of the tunic and pant ensemble.

Oyinkan Braithwaite’s noir novel, My Sister, the Serial Killer, revolves around unlikable women who come together to take down abusive men. In conversation, the author talks about how she wrote the ultimate female serial killer.

India has a rare fossil evolutionary record just waiting to be discovered — but instead of researching and preserving it, we’re paving over it.

When the New York art scene shut out Yayoi Kusama in the 1960s, the Japanese artist decided she would be a marketing maverick all on her own, despite the discrimination she faced because of her gender and race.