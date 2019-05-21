share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stressed Parents Make Unhealthy Food Choices for Children

The higher the psychological distress, the less healthy food is available at home, found a study.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 21, 2019
unhealthy food for kids
Photo Courtesy of Takepart.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildren
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related