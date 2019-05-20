share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Infertility in Men: Here’s How Sperm Can Be Compromised

Sperm quality is affected by a variety variety of physiological, environmental and lifestyle factors.

written by
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
published
May 20, 2019
Infertility in Men
Image Courtesy: GQ
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorSanskrita Bharadwaj

Sanskrita Bharadwaj is a freelance journalist. Some of her bylines have also appeared in Scroll, the Hindu, Indian Express, IndiaSpend, Quint, Firstpost, and The Wire. She has previously worked at the independent publishing house, Aleph Book Company in New Delhi as an assistant editor.

Related