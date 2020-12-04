share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stonehenge May Have Been Used for Timekeeping, New Analysis Suggests

“Finding a solar calendar represented in the architecture of Stonehenge opens up a whole new way of seeing the monument as a place for the living.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 3, 2022
what was stonehenge used for?
Image Credits: English Heritage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceancient history
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related