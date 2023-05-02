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Stonehenge May Have Been Used for Timekeeping, New Analysis Suggests

“Finding a solar calendar represented in the architecture of Stonehenge opens up a whole new way of seeing the monument as a place for the living.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 3, 2022
what was stonehenge used for?
Image Credits: English Heritage
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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