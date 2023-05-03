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The World Needs More Research Into Stillbirth

Doctors lack reliable methods to predict — and prevent — these tragedies.

written by
Gordon Smith, The Conversation
published
Nov 4, 2018
why does stillbirth happen
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BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorGordon Smith, The Conversation

Gordon Smith is the head of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Cambridge.

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