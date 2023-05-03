Can Facebook Groups Really Serve As Therapy For People Looking For Support?

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

People who can’t afford therapy are now turning to Facebook groups to seek out a community for support and healing, a trend the social networking site had not anticipated.

Noah Cho writes about wishing the Korean cooking YouTube star, Maangchi, was his real mom, and why you should be watching her too.

Lena Dunham got a whole lot of flak on social media, for being commissioned to write a script for a film about a Syrian refugee stranded at sea.

Nandita Singh’s profile of Suhel Seth, draws out the sickening web of his social and political networks and the way they covered for his predatory behaviour.

Literature needs to be updated for a post #MeToo world — one author discusses how romance novels can reflect our new definitions of consent.

Urvashi Bahuguna writes beautifully about mental health, pain, and why she is tired all the time.

200 years after Frankenstein was published, a deep-dive traces how Mary Shelley’s creation has influenced horror, gore, and high art.

People love to say ‘we are responsible for climate change’ — but we are not all equally at fault. So who is the ‘we’ here?

Generations of children have been spooked by the stories of Ray Bradbury and R.L. Stine, but these genres of horror are actually a throwback to the Victorian era.