Can Facebook Groups Really Serve As Therapy For People Looking For Support?

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.
People who can’t afford therapy are now turning to Facebook groups to seek out a community for support and healing, a trend the social networking site had not anticipated.
*
Noah Cho writes about wishing the Korean cooking YouTube star, Maangchi, was his real mom, and why you should be watching her too.
*
Lena Dunham got a whole lot of flak on social media, for being commissioned to write a script for a film about a Syrian refugee stranded at sea.
*
Nandita Singh’s profile of Suhel Seth, draws out the sickening web of his social and political networks and the way they covered for his predatory behaviour.
*
Literature needs to be updated for a post #MeToo world — one author discusses how romance novels can reflect our new definitions of consent.
*
Urvashi Bahuguna writes beautifully about mental health, pain, and why she is tired all the time.
*
200 years after Frankenstein was published, a deep-dive traces how Mary Shelley’s creation has influenced horror, gore, and high art.
*
People love to say ‘we are responsible for climate change’ — but we are not all equally at fault. So who is the ‘we’ here?
*
Generations of children have been spooked by the stories of Ray Bradbury and R.L. Stine, but these genres of horror are actually a throwback to the Victorian era.