share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Stars May Be Forming 10 Times Faster Than Thought, Finds Study

“If this is proven to be the case in other gas clouds, it will be revolutionary for the star formation community.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 12, 2022
stars form faster than previously thought
Image Credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related