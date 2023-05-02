share
The Swdl
China ‘Switched On’ an Artificial Sun – 5 Times Hotter Than the Real One

The objective behind the experiment is to use nuclear fusion in order to harness “unlimited clean energy” by 2040.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 5, 2022
why china has an artificial sun
Image Credit: Xinhua
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

