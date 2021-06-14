share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Astronomers Map More Than 100,000 ‘Star Nurseries’ To Show Where Stars Are Born

“[They] are responsible for building galaxies and making planets, and they’re just an essential part in the story of how we got here.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 14, 2021
what is stellar nursery
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceastronomy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related