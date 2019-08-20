share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

South Korea Raises Age of Consent From 13 to 16 to “Protect Teenagers”

According to the country’s Justice Ministry, the age of consent was raised to “protect teenagers from sex crimes at a fundamental level.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 14, 2020
south korea child rights
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechild sexual abuse
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related