share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Costa Rica Is Supposed to Legalize Same‑Sex Marriage This Month. Lawmakers Want to Delay It.

If all goes to plan, Costa Rica is set to become the first Central American country to legalize gay marriage.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 14, 2020
Costa Rica same-sex marriage
Image Credit: Tico Times
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeLGBTQIA+
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related