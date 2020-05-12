Oxfam Report: International Violence Continues, Regardless of Calls for Covid19 Ceasefire

Oxfam International published a report yesterday stating that several conflict-torn nations around the world are witnessing hostility and bloodshed even during the pandemic. The report said that in order to effectively deal with Covid19 on a global scale, the violence must come to a halt.

In this regard, Oxfam criticized the UN Security Council, saying that its diplomatic failure and years of weak investment in peace-building efforts has led to arms continuing to flow into conflict zones. “Arms exporting countries must stop fueling conflict and instead make every effort to pressure warring parties to agree to a global ceasefire and invest in peace efforts that can bring a meaningful end to conflict,” Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam Interim Executive Director, told Al Jazeera.

The report drew attention to the turbulence ensuing in the Central African Republic, Myanmar, Colombia, Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen, where conflicts continue, despite calls for ceasefires.

In March, António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, had called for a global ceasefire urging warring parties across the world to “silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes” in light of the bigger battle against the pandemic. However, as the Oxfam report revealed, this request appears to have fallen on deaf ears. In addition, last week, the U.S. refused to vote on a UN Security Council resolution calling for a global ceasefire.

“The equation is simple: we cannot effectively respond to a global pandemic when millions of people are still caught in warzones. We cannot treat sick people when hospitals are being bombed, or prevent the spread of coronavirus when tens of millions are forced to flee from violence. We must have a global ceasefire, and we must put our collective resources behind making that ceasefire a reality,” Oxfam noted.

