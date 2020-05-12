share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Oxfam Report: International Violence Continues, Regardless of Calls for Covid19 Ceasefire

“We cannot effectively respond to a global pandemic when millions of people are still caught in warzones,” the report states.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 13, 2020
covid19 ceasefire
Image Credit: EPA-EFE/STR
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related