share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Social Support Can Increase Patients’ Ability to Recuperate, Live Longer: Study

Psychosocial support in the form of group meetings and family sessions can “help patients cope and reduce distress.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 25, 2021
how psychology can help recovery pf patients
Image Credit: Videoblock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealthcare
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related