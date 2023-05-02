share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

ICMR Approves a Covid19 Home Testing Kit, but Advises Against “Indiscriminate” Use

Covid19 negatives from home tests still count as suspect positives until an RT-PCR report confirms it, the organization says.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 20, 2021
t1-7.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related