The Swdl
Layering Crushed Rock on Soil Could Reduce CO2 in Air, Slow Planetary Warming: Study

Called enhanced rock weatherization, the process of spreading rock dust on farmland can absorb existing CO2 from the air, especially in agriculture-focused countries like India.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 9, 2020
reduce CO2 in air
Image credit: rockdustlocal.com
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

