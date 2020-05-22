share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Sky Rivers’ of Warm Water Vapor Have Melted 2 Huge Patches of Antarctic Ice

Scientists worry these flowing belts in the atmosphere will become more frequent and damaging as climate change worsens.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 19, 2020
what are atmospheric rivers
Image Credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related