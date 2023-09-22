share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sizzle This: Does Mindy Kaling Really Have a White Boy Problem in Her Shows?

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week. This week: Mindy Kaling’s White love interest trope.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 10, 2023
mindy kaling white boy
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureTV
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related