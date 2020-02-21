share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Neon Colors Help Corals Fight Bleaching, New Research Says

Some corals glow bright after a warm ocean spell, rather than bleaching and dying, as a final effort to help attract algae.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 1, 2020
coral reefs bleaching
Image credit: The Ocean Agency
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceendangered
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related